Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.52 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.52 in the prior trading day, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) closed at $0.52, up 0.29%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0015 from its previous closing price. On the day, 980781 shares were traded. UK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5698 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.75M and an Enterprise Value of 49.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UK has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6986, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4256.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 470.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 782.58k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.61M. Insiders hold about 7.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 130.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 80.9k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.