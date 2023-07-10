Understanding Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) through its ratios

In the latest session, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) closed at $35.54 up 0.06% from its previous closing price of $35.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1068102 shares were traded. ANF stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when BURMAN TERRY LEE sold 17,528 shares for $28.39 per share. The transaction valued at 497,620 led to the insider holds 35,686 shares of the business.

Scott Kristin A. sold 52,431 shares of ANF for $1,461,252 on Jan 26. The President-Global Brands now owns 101,248 shares after completing the transaction at $27.87 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, BURMAN TERRY LEE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 42,663 shares for $22.57 each. As a result, the insider received 962,733 and left with 53,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.78B and an Enterprise Value of 2.50B. As of this moment, Abercrombie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANF has reached a high of $38.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ANF has traded an average of 1.77M shares per day and 1.47M over the past ten days. A total of 49.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.14M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.92% stake in the company. Shares short for ANF as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.70M, compared to 6.16M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.39% and a Short% of Float of 16.41%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ANF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 04, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.04 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $837.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $849M to a low estimate of $818.64M. As of the current estimate, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s year-ago sales were $805.09M, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.7B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.96B and the low estimate is $3.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.