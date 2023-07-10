Understanding Arrival (ARVL)’s financial health through ratios

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) closed the day trading at $1.99 down -6.35% from the previous closing price of $2.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1196681 shares were traded. ARVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARVL, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on October 06, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARVL now has a Market Capitalization of 36.39M and an Enterprise Value of -108.89M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVL has reached a high of $96.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5951, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.0014.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARVL traded about 778.01K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARVL traded about 633.58k shares per day. A total of 15.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.42M. Insiders hold about 44.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.88% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.98M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.72% and a Short% of Float of 15.69%.

Earnings Estimates

