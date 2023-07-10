Understanding Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC)’s financial health through ratios

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) closed the day trading at $24.38 up 0.04% from the previous closing price of $24.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 838893 shares were traded. FLNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLNC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on June 23, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Couch Carolee sold 50,000 shares for $22.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,139,135 led to the insider holds 1,200 shares of the business.

Boll Rebecca sold 71,158 shares of FLNC for $1,396,319 on Mar 03. The SVP & Chief Product Officer now owns 30,395 shares after completing the transaction at $19.62 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Boll Rebecca, who serves as the SVP & Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 19,706 shares for $19.23 each. As a result, the insider received 378,958 and left with 101,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLNC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.85B and an Enterprise Value of 2.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNC has reached a high of $29.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLNC traded about 1.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLNC traded about 1.22M shares per day. A total of 116.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.64M. Insiders hold about 66.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.75M with a Short Ratio of 7.75M, compared to 7.77M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.63% and a Short% of Float of 19.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.49 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $459.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $591.8M to a low estimate of $371.4M. As of the current estimate, Fluence Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $239.01M, an estimated increase of 92.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $485.73M, an increase of 9.90% less than the figure of $92.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $532M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $399.4M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 63.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.