Understanding KB Home (KBH)’s financial health through ratios

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) closed the day trading at $48.23 down -0.21% from the previous closing price of $48.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1683222 shares were traded. KBH stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KBH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when MEZGER JEFFREY T sold 150,000 shares for $45.26 per share. The transaction valued at 6,788,411 led to the insider holds 1,472,577 shares of the business.

PRAW ALBERT Z sold 29,777 shares of KBH for $856,684 on Oct 27. The EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. now owns 143,363 shares after completing the transaction at $28.77 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KBH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.98B and an Enterprise Value of 5.11B. As of this moment, KB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KBH has reached a high of $52.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KBH traded about 1.72M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KBH traded about 2.02M shares per day. A total of 83.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.52M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KBH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.94M, compared to 5.7M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.99% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Dividends & Splits

KBH’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.14. The current Payout Ratio is 6.40% for KBH, which recently paid a dividend on May 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 28, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $2.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.25 and $5.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.44. EPS for the following year is $7.02, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.53 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.48B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.66B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, KB Home’s year-ago sales were $1.84B, an estimated decrease of -19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.55B, a decrease of -20.30% less than the figure of -$19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.9B, down -10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.57B and the low estimate is $6.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.