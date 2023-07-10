Understanding Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)’s financial health through ratios

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) closed the day trading at $30.40 down -0.69% from the previous closing price of $30.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585927 shares were traded. SILK stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SILK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CL King on May 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Rogers Erica J. sold 1,000 shares for $32.13 per share. The transaction valued at 32,130 led to the insider holds 269,639 shares of the business.

Rogers Erica J. sold 3,000 shares of SILK for $106,530 on May 11. The President and CEO now owns 269,132 shares after completing the transaction at $35.51 per share. On May 01, another insider, Davis Andrew S., who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 6,753 shares for $44.51 each. As a result, the insider received 300,593 and left with 115,683 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SILK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.18B and an Enterprise Value of 1.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILK has reached a high of $58.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SILK traded about 569.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SILK traded about 532.76k shares per day. A total of 38.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.13M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SILK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 3.49M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.83% and a Short% of Float of 9.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.22 and -$1.53.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $43.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.6M to a low estimate of $42M. As of the current estimate, Silk Road Medical Inc’s year-ago sales were $33.17M, an estimated increase of 30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.08M, an increase of 37.60% over than the figure of $30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SILK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $138.64M, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $222.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $230.4M and the low estimate is $213M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.