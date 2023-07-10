Understanding Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) through its ratios

In the latest session, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) closed at $23.71 up 2.11% from its previous closing price of $23.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 692942 shares were traded. VCYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Veracyte Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 236.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Bhanji Muna sold 5,893 shares for $26.44 per share. The transaction valued at 155,786 led to the insider holds 28,514 shares of the business.

Bhanji Muna sold 1,539 shares of VCYT for $39,875 on May 30. The Director now owns 24,733 shares after completing the transaction at $25.91 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Anderson Bonnie H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 34,000 shares for $22.04 each. As a result, the insider received 749,357 and left with 42,681 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCYT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.72B and an Enterprise Value of 1.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -401.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCYT has reached a high of $32.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VCYT has traded an average of 649.25K shares per day and 640.18k over the past ten days. A total of 72.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.03M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.46% stake in the company. Shares short for VCYT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.28M, compared to 3.73M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $83.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $85.4M to a low estimate of $80.9M. As of the current estimate, Veracyte Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.86M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.07M, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.98M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $338.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $330.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $335.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $296.54M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $381.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $385.24M and the low estimate is $375.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.