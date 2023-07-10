Unisys Corporation (UIS) Stocks Reach New Highs at $3.75 During Trading Session

After finishing at $3.64 in the prior trading day, Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) closed at $3.75, up 3.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1467046 shares were traded. UIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 30.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 29.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when DESCH MATTHEW J bought 50,000 shares for $3.87 per share. The transaction valued at 193,250 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

ROBERTS LEE D bought 20,000 shares of UIS for $87,400 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 132,586 shares after completing the transaction at $4.37 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UIS now has a Market Capitalization of 255.99M and an Enterprise Value of 395.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UIS has reached a high of $14.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0374, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1345.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 744.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 815.32k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.89% stake in the company. Shares short for UIS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 2.04M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 4.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $463.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $474.9M to a low estimate of $454M. As of the current estimate, Unisys Corporation’s year-ago sales were $515M, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $442.07M, a decrease of -6.90% over than the figure of -$10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $444.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $440.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.99B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.