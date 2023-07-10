Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Rumble Inc. (RUM)

In the latest session, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) closed at $8.44 down -1.06% from its previous closing price of $8.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 874408 shares were traded. RUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rumble Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.60 and its Current Ratio is at 15.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RUM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.36B and an Enterprise Value of 2.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 44.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 38.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -60.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUM has reached a high of $17.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RUM has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 807.48k over the past ten days. A total of 202.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.56M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RUM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.27M with a Short Ratio of 7.27M, compared to 7.63M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $18.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $19.89M to a low estimate of $16.42M. As of the current estimate, Rumble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.4M, an estimated increase of 312.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.58M, an increase of 123.80% less than the figure of $312.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.93M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.38M, up 135.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $231.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.42M and the low estimate is $213.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 149.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.