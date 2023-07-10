Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

In the latest session, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) closed at $63.50 down -2.98% from its previous closing price of $65.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580395 shares were traded. SIMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIMO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.12B and an Enterprise Value of 1.89B. As of this moment, Silicon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIMO has reached a high of $88.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SIMO has traded an average of 558.87K shares per day and 914.83k over the past ten days. A total of 33.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.40M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SIMO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 747.46k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SIMO is 2.00, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.66.

Earnings Estimates

