Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Shares Decline by -4.35% to Close at $1.98

As of close of business last night, Velo3D Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.98, down -4.35% from its previous closing price of $2.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1487233 shares were traded. VLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VLD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Idelchik Michael sold 54,385 shares for $1.93 per share. The transaction valued at 105,050 led to the insider holds 36,165 shares of the business.

Pawlikowski Ellen M sold 24,363 shares of VLD for $47,074 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 54,673 shares after completing the transaction at $1.93 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Walters Matthew Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 21,754 shares for $1.93 each. As a result, the insider received 42,031 and left with 793,615 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLD now has a Market Capitalization of 381.16M and an Enterprise Value of 343.65M. As of this moment, Velo3D’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLD has reached a high of $5.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9394, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5202.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VLD traded 1.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 189.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.43M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VLD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.77M with a Short Ratio of 10.77M, compared to 11.79M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.60% and a Short% of Float of 11.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, SPDR Gold Trust analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $114.88, with high estimates of $9.14 and low estimates of $121.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Communication Services and $Real Estate for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Energy. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with ETF analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.