Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) closed the day trading at $15.98 up 5.20% from the previous closing price of $15.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 747492 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VERA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $33 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Grant Sean bought 5,000 shares for $16.60 per share. The transaction valued at 83,000 led to the insider holds 5,992 shares of the business.

COMMODORE CAPITAL LP bought 448,217 shares of VERA for $6,799,004 on Jun 20. The 10% Owner now owns 5,450,000 shares after completing the transaction at $15.17 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, SEIDENBERG BETH C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,300 shares for $7.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,651 and bolstered with 1,949,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERA now has a Market Capitalization of 707.29M and an Enterprise Value of 540.82M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERA has reached a high of $23.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VERA traded about 687.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VERA traded about 1.11M shares per day. A total of 37.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.24M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VERA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.56M, compared to 3.01M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.05% and a Short% of Float of 10.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.07 and -$3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.86. EPS for the following year is -$2.75, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.41 and -$4.32.