Wayfair Inc. (W) Records 7.15% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) was $61.62 for the day, up 7.15% from the previous closing price of $57.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5673583 shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of W’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Tan Fiona sold 24,069 shares for $64.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,543,480 led to the insider holds 77,238 shares of the business.

Oblak Steve sold 22,193 shares of W for $1,423,060 on Jul 05. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 242,550 shares after completing the transaction at $64.12 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Netzer Thomas, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 21,241 shares for $64.11 each. As a result, the insider received 1,361,865 and left with 109,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, W now has a Market Capitalization of 6.92B and an Enterprise Value of 9.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $76.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.73.

Shares Statistics:

W traded an average of 5.60M shares per day over the past three months and 5.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.78M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.60% stake in the company. Shares short for W as of Jun 14, 2023 were 24.7M with a Short Ratio of 24.70M, compared to 24.04M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.00% and a Short% of Float of 47.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$1.37, while EPS last year was -$1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.18 and -$4.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.18. EPS for the following year is -$1.68, with 30 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$3.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 29 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.33B to a low estimate of $2.98B. As of the current estimate, Wayfair Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.28B, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.87B, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.59B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.22B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.88B and the low estimate is $11.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.