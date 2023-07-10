Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Decline -0.68% in Day Trading, Closes at $17.55

The price of Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) closed at $17.55 in the last session, down -0.68% from day before closing price of $17.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1171286 shares were traded. XPOF stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XPOF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on April 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Geisler Anthony sold 17,703 shares for $16.67 per share. The transaction valued at 295,137 led to the insider holds 316,665 shares of the business.

Geisler Anthony sold 13,627 shares of XPOF for $341,832 on May 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 334,368 shares after completing the transaction at $25.08 per share. On May 25, another insider, Luna Sarah, who serves as the President of the company, sold 3,857 shares for $25.20 each. As a result, the insider received 97,203 and left with 270,154 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPOF now has a Market Capitalization of 578.08M and an Enterprise Value of 857.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPOF has reached a high of $33.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XPOF traded on average about 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 30.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.62M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for XPOF as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.73M with a Short Ratio of 4.73M, compared to 4.31M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.35% and a Short% of Float of 19.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.16 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $71.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.5M to a low estimate of $70.5M. As of the current estimate, Xponential Fitness Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.56M, an estimated increase of 20.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.86M, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $20.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $299.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $244.95M, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $350.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $365.21M and the low estimate is $333.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.