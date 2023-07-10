Yext Inc. (YEXT) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $10.15

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) closed the day trading at $10.15 down -0.78% from the previous closing price of $10.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1992655 shares were traded. YEXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YEXT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Shin Ho sold 6,000 shares for $10.27 per share. The transaction valued at 61,645 led to the insider holds 114,224 shares of the business.

Distelburger Brian sold 45,625 shares of YEXT for $279,595 on Dec 27. The Director now owns 3,070,805 shares after completing the transaction at $6.13 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Distelburger Brian, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,800 shares for $6.13 each. As a result, the insider received 139,844 and left with 3,116,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YEXT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.26B and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -101.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YEXT has reached a high of $14.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YEXT traded about 1.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YEXT traded about 1.9M shares per day. A total of 123.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.80M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for YEXT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.05M with a Short Ratio of 6.05M, compared to 4.18M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

