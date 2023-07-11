14 analysts offer recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) stock

The price of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) closed at $86.62 in the last session, up 0.62% from day before closing price of $86.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 851151 shares were traded. APLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APLS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $58 from $83 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Watson David O. sold 8,510 shares for $89.98 per share. The transaction valued at 765,730 led to the insider holds 85,753 shares of the business.

Sullivan Timothy Eugene sold 6,779 shares of APLS for $609,928 on Jul 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 77,713 shares after completing the transaction at $89.97 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Machiels Alec, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $88.41 each. As a result, the insider received 110,512 and left with 267,641 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLS now has a Market Capitalization of 10.09B and an Enterprise Value of 9.43B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 96.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 89.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $94.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APLS traded on average about 1.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 113.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.52M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.46M with a Short Ratio of 11.46M, compared to 11M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.84% and a Short% of Float of 11.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.84 and a low estimate of -$1.57, while EPS last year was -$1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.33, with high estimates of -$0.95 and low estimates of -$1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.3 and -$6.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.43. EPS for the following year is -$2.93, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$4.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $63.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.26M to a low estimate of $49M. As of the current estimate, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.32M, an estimated increase of 291.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.37M, an increase of 264.40% less than the figure of $291.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $421.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $220M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $299.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.42M, up 297.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $658.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $965M and the low estimate is $408M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 119.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.