19 analysts offer recommendations for Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) stock

The price of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) closed at $59.07 in the last session, down -1.22% from day before closing price of $59.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601763 shares were traded. BPMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BPMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Securities on June 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $43 from $48 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Carter Percy H. sold 2,307 shares for $52.06 per share. The transaction valued at 120,102 led to the insider holds 38,117 shares of the business.

Hewes L. Becker sold 1,404 shares of BPMC for $73,078 on Jun 05. The CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER now owns 36,878 shares after completing the transaction at $52.05 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Albers Jeffrey W., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,793 shares for $45.67 each. As a result, the insider received 447,273 and left with 173,450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BPMC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.57B and an Enterprise Value of 2.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BPMC has reached a high of $79.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BPMC traded on average about 612.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 583.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.45M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.35% stake in the company. Shares short for BPMC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 3.58M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.54% and a Short% of Float of 8.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.31 and a low estimate of -$2.87, while EPS last year was -$2.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.5, with high estimates of -$2.23 and low estimates of -$2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.8 and -$10.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.69. EPS for the following year is -$7.75, with 18 analysts recommending between -$5.06 and -$9.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $44.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $52M to a low estimate of $39.23M. As of the current estimate, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s year-ago sales were $36.55M, an estimated increase of 22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.88M, an increase of 17.20% less than the figure of $22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.87M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BPMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $240M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $191.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $215.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.04M, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $352.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $468.6M and the low estimate is $225.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 63.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.