7 analysts offer recommendations for Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) stock

The price of Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) closed at $30.06 in the last session, down -1.05% from day before closing price of $30.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655386 shares were traded. GBCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GBCI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Chery Don J. bought 1,000 shares for $27.16 per share. The transaction valued at 27,160 led to the insider holds 49,741 shares of the business.

Chesler Randall M bought 1,223 shares of GBCI for $35,076 on May 08. The PRESIDENT/CEO now owns 4,685 shares after completing the transaction at $28.68 per share. On May 02, another insider, Langel Craig A, who serves as the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD of the company, bought 3,250 shares for $29.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 96,038 and bolstered with 92,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBCI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.33B. As of this moment, Glacier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBCI has reached a high of $59.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GBCI traded on average about 837.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 594.63k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GBCI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6M with a Short Ratio of 6.00M, compared to 5.78M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.01%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GBCI is 1.32, which was 1.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.65. The current Payout Ratio is 49.30% for GBCI, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Gannett Co., Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $30.06, with high estimates of $33.73 and low estimates of $20.38.

