89bio Inc. (ETNB) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $18.52 in the prior trading day, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) closed at $19.41, up 4.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1007998 shares were traded. ETNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ETNB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.60 and its Current Ratio is at 20.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on June 13, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when PALEKAR ROHAN sold 15,000 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300,000 led to the insider holds 286,978 shares of the business.

Atkinson Edward Morrow III sold 6,250 shares of ETNB for $111,938 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $17.91 per share. On May 09, another insider, Le-Nguyen Quoc, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 13,683 shares for $18.11 each. As a result, the insider received 247,799 and left with 164,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETNB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.41B and an Enterprise Value of 958.14M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has reached a high of $22.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.17M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ETNB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.96M with a Short Ratio of 6.96M, compared to 7.22M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.55% and a Short% of Float of 11.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.61 and -$2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$2.4, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$3.54.