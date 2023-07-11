A glimpse at Vaxcyte Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) was $47.61 for the day, up 2.23% from the previous closing price of $46.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510455 shares were traded. PCVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PCVX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.90 and its Current Ratio is at 15.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Lukatch Heath sold 315 shares for $46.12 per share. The transaction valued at 14,526 led to the insider holds 3,125 shares of the business.

Lukatch Heath sold 335 shares of PCVX for $14,717 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 3,125 shares after completing the transaction at $43.93 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Lukatch Heath, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,335 shares for $46.13 each. As a result, the insider received 199,989 and left with 3,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCVX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.46B and an Enterprise Value of 3.66B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCVX has reached a high of $54.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.38.

Shares Statistics:

PCVX traded an average of 946.89K shares per day over the past three months and 638.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PCVX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.88M with a Short Ratio of 6.88M, compared to 6.8M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.34% and a Short% of Float of 8.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.86, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.62 and low estimates of -$0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.56 and -$3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.05. EPS for the following year is -$3.35, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.97 and -$3.96.