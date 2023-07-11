A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)

As of close of business last night, Sotera Health Company’s stock clocked out at $18.02, up 0.33% from its previous closing price of $17.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 752683 shares were traded. SHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.09B and an Enterprise Value of 6.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -191.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHC has reached a high of $20.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SHC traded 1.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 280.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 273.64M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SHC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.07M with a Short Ratio of 6.07M, compared to 5.29M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 6.10%.

Earnings Estimates

