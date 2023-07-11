Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) Stock Closes down -6.29% on Monday Trading

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) closed the day trading at $0.78 down -6.29% from the previous closing price of $0.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0522 from its previous closing price. On the day, 661075 shares were traded. AXDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8208 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AXDX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Phillips Jack sold 27,262 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 19,356 led to the insider holds 536,362 shares of the business.

Phillips Jack sold 8,390 shares of AXDX for $7,551 on Jun 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 501,464 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Patience David, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,287 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider received 1,158 and left with 75,192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXDX now has a Market Capitalization of 113.06M and an Enterprise Value of 159.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXDX has reached a high of $3.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7692, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8487.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AXDX traded about 233.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AXDX traded about 187.98k shares per day. A total of 98.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.59M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AXDX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 4.00M, compared to 4.06M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $3.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4M to a low estimate of $3.2M. As of the current estimate, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.86M, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.75M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.29M and the low estimate is $19.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.