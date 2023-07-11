Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) Stocks Reach New Highs at $20.21 During Trading Session

After finishing at $19.42 in the prior trading day, Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN) closed at $20.21, up 4.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 859710 shares were traded. SLRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.42.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLRN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Westlake BioPartners Fund II, bought 1,250,000 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 22,500,000 led to the insider holds 9,790,729 shares of the business.

SEIDENBERG BETH C bought 1,250,000 shares of SLRN for $22,500,000 on May 09. The Director now owns 9,790,729 shares after completing the transaction at $18.00 per share. On May 09, another insider, SEIDENBERG BETH C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $18.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,080,000 and bolstered with 60,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLRN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.96B and an Enterprise Value of 1.68B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLRN has reached a high of $25.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 965.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 97.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.77M. Shares short for SLRN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 1.74M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.67 and -$10.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.94. EPS for the following year is -$3.12, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.94 and -$3.23.