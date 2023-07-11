Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) closed at $26.81 in the last session, up 0.49% from day before closing price of $26.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670161 shares were traded. AGIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AGIO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.30 and its Current Ratio is at 17.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on February 03, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Goff Brian sold 11,449 shares for $28.36 per share. The transaction valued at 324,694 led to the insider holds 14,079 shares of the business.

FOUSE JACQUALYN A sold 10,718 shares of AGIO for $303,962 on Jun 30. The Director now owns 106,966 shares after completing the transaction at $28.36 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Gheuens Sarah, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 1,707 shares for $28.36 each. As a result, the insider received 48,411 and left with 24,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGIO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.49B and an Enterprise Value of 833.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 79.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 43.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGIO has reached a high of $34.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AGIO traded on average about 467.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 506.92k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.23M. Insiders hold about 1.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.02% stake in the company. Shares short for AGIO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 5.77M, compared to 5.79M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.38% and a Short% of Float of 10.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.31 and a low estimate of -$1.64, while EPS last year was -$1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.57, with high estimates of -$1.24 and low estimates of -$1.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.05 and -$6.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.2. EPS for the following year is -$5.34, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.64 and -$8.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.3M to a low estimate of $6M. As of the current estimate, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.58M, an estimated increase of 17.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.63M, an increase of 117.00% over than the figure of $17.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.24M, up 101.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $248M and the low estimate is $39.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 172.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.