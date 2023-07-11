Akumin Inc. (AKU) Decline -4.12% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.16

The price of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) closed at $0.16 in the last session, down -4.12% from day before closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0070 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624187 shares were traded. AKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1710 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1600.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AKU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKU now has a Market Capitalization of 14.75M and an Enterprise Value of 1.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKU has reached a high of $2.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3772, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9445.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AKU traded on average about 491.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.69M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.44M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AKU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 139.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 106.02k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.15% and a Short% of Float of 0.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.45 and -$1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Akumin Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $249.33M, an increase of 0.40% less than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $247.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $247.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.