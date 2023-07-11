Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Alkermes plc’s stock clocked out at $29.64, down -0.80% from its previous closing price of $29.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1690576 shares were traded. ALKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALKS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $30 from $26 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when LAURENCIN CATO T sold 2,638 shares for $31.85 per share. The transaction valued at 84,020 led to the insider holds 7,479 shares of the business.

LAURENCIN CATO T sold 2,800 shares of ALKS for $88,200 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 7,479 shares after completing the transaction at $31.50 per share. On May 30, another insider, Nichols Christian Todd, who serves as the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 27,134 shares for $28.93 each. As a result, the insider received 784,862 and left with 40,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALKS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.92B and an Enterprise Value of 4.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -61.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALKS has reached a high of $33.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALKS traded 1.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 165.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.64M. Insiders hold about 1.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALKS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.41M with a Short Ratio of 6.41M, compared to 7.46M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Earnings Estimates

