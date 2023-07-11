Ambev S.A. (ABEV)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $3.03 in the prior trading day, Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) closed at $3.05, up 0.66%. On the day, 13326767 shares were traded. ABEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABEV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABEV now has a Market Capitalization of 48.50B and an Enterprise Value of 46.73B. As of this moment, Ambev’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABEV is 1.11, which has changed by 2,151.39% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABEV has reached a high of $3.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9822, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8328.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 14.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.41B. Shares short for ABEV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 24.05M with a Short Ratio of 24.05M, compared to 21.44M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ABEV’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.76, compared to 0.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 25.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 400.60% for ABEV, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 10, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $3.87B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.05B to a low estimate of $3.6B. As of the current estimate, Ambev S.A.’s year-ago sales were $3.65B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.4B, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.15B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.44B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.21B and the low estimate is $16.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.