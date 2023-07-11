An average trading volume for Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has been steady over the recent period.

As of close of business last night, Canadian National Railway Company’s stock clocked out at $115.87, up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $115.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 888537 shares were traded. CNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CNI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 218.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $125 from $139 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNI now has a Market Capitalization of 76.76B and an Enterprise Value of 89.17B. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNI has reached a high of $129.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CNI traded 1.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 878.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 668.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 615.20M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CNI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.6M with a Short Ratio of 7.60M, compared to 6.25M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.99, CNI has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.37. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 50.00% for CNI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 27 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.05 and $4.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.81. EPS for the following year is $6.43, with 31 analysts recommending between $6.8 and $4.76.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $3.22B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.44B to a low estimate of $3.01B. As of the current estimate, Canadian National Railway Company’s year-ago sales were $3.26B, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.23B, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.95B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.46B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.04B and the low estimate is $12.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.