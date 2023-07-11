An investigation into Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) closed at $19.57 up 3.65% from its previous closing price of $18.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537754 shares were traded. RCKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.80 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on February 01, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Shah Gaurav sold 4,122 shares for $21.38 per share. The transaction valued at 88,108 led to the insider holds 521,642 shares of the business.

Patel Kinnari sold 1,330 shares of RCKT for $28,429 on May 17. The insider now owns 213,993 shares after completing the transaction at $21.38 per share. On May 17, another insider, Militello John, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 245 shares for $21.38 each. As a result, the insider received 5,237 and left with 6,116 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCKT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.57B and an Enterprise Value of 1.27B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCKT has reached a high of $24.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RCKT has traded an average of 700.08K shares per day and 563.01k over the past ten days. A total of 79.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.33M. Insiders hold about 3.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RCKT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.37M with a Short Ratio of 8.37M, compared to 8.1M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.41% and a Short% of Float of 14.09%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.63 and -$3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.11. EPS for the following year is -$2.16, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$3.23.