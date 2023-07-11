An overall feel about Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) stock in the current moment?

The closing price of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) was $96.55 for the day, up 1.92% from the previous closing price of $94.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1771480 shares were traded. NVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVS now has a Market Capitalization of 202.31B and an Enterprise Value of 219.26B. As of this moment, Novartis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVS has reached a high of $105.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.09.

Shares Statistics:

NVS traded an average of 2.00M shares per day over the past three months and 2.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.10B. Insiders hold about 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NVS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.13M, compared to 4.28M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.46, NVS has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.55. The current Payout Ratio is 101.70% for NVS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 08, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1116:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.7 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.76. EPS for the following year is $7.32, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.4 and $6.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.29B to a low estimate of $12.51B. As of the current estimate, Novartis AG’s year-ago sales were $12.78B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.07B, an increase of 4.20% over than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.75B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.55B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.99B and the low estimate is $52.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.