Analyst EPS estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) stock

After finishing at $70.00 in the prior trading day, PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) closed at $70.14, up 0.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5238567 shares were traded. PDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PDD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $93 from $116 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDD now has a Market Capitalization of 93.19B and an Enterprise Value of 73.79B. As of this moment, PDD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDD has reached a high of $106.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.32B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 967.02M. Shares short for PDD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 29.69M with a Short Ratio of 29.69M, compared to 28.43M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.51 and $3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.27. EPS for the following year is $5.36, with 25 analysts recommending between $7.21 and $4.16.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $5.97B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.82B to a low estimate of $5.33B. As of the current estimate, PDD Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.37B, an estimated increase of 36.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.43B, an increase of 23.00% less than the figure of $36.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.71B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.63B, up 32.50% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.36B and the low estimate is $26.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.