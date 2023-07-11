Analyst EPS estimates for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 596000 shares were traded. DCFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0300.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DCFC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCFC now has a Market Capitalization of 162.49M and an Enterprise Value of 285.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCFC has reached a high of $9.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0790, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5538.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 750.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 135.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.33M. Insiders hold about 37.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DCFC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 6.77M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 24.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $365.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $467M and the low estimate is $247.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 119.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.