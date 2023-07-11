Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

In the latest session, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) closed at $10.26 up 0.59% from its previous closing price of $10.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1416408 shares were traded. NVTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on February 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Sheridan Eugene sold 24,358 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 245,285 led to the insider holds 902,552 shares of the business.

Sheridan Eugene sold 32,050 shares of NVTS for $342,294 on Jul 05. The President & CEO now owns 926,910 shares after completing the transaction at $10.68 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Sheridan Eugene, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 16,666 shares for $9.78 each. As a result, the insider received 162,993 and left with 958,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVTS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.77B and an Enterprise Value of 1.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 37.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTS has reached a high of $11.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVTS has traded an average of 2.43M shares per day and 1.8M over the past ten days. A total of 156.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.01M. Insiders hold about 16.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.69M with a Short Ratio of 8.69M, compared to 10.44M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.04% and a Short% of Float of 7.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $16.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $16.53M to a low estimate of $16.5M. As of the current estimate, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.61M, an estimated increase of 91.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.3M, an increase of 98.20% over than the figure of $91.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $79.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.94M, up 99.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $148.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $172.72M and the low estimate is $120M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 95.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.