Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Zuora Inc. (ZUO)

In the latest session, Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) closed at $10.68 up 3.09% from its previous closing price of $10.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 994935 shares were traded. ZUO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zuora Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Traube Robert J. sold 57,281 shares for $10.08 per share. The transaction valued at 577,140 led to the insider holds 76,047 shares of the business.

McElhatton Todd sold 38,323 shares of ZUO for $386,127 on Jul 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 177,875 shares after completing the transaction at $10.08 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Cohen Andrew M., who serves as the CLO and Corp. Secretary of the company, sold 11,611 shares for $10.08 each. As a result, the insider received 116,988 and left with 75,920 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZUO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.47B and an Enterprise Value of 1.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUO has reached a high of $12.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZUO has traded an average of 994.72K shares per day and 1.2M over the past ten days. A total of 136.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.75M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.96M, compared to 3.55M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $108.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $109M to a low estimate of $108.64M. As of the current estimate, Zuora Inc.’s year-ago sales were $98.78M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $440M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $434.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $436.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $396.09M, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $491.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $511.55M and the low estimate is $476.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.