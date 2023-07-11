Analysts provide stock recommendations for BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL)

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) closed the day trading at $118.57 up 2.57% from the previous closing price of $115.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1048193 shares were traded. BILL stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BILL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 182.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on July 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $120 from $150 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Lacerte Rene A. sold 32,649 shares for $114.62 per share. The transaction valued at 3,742,205 led to the insider holds 86,902 shares of the business.

Rettig John R. sold 5,650 shares of BILL for $644,447 on Jun 07. The CFO now owns 28,866 shares after completing the transaction at $114.06 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Aji Rajesh A., who serves as the CLO & CCO of the company, sold 4,149 shares for $114.25 each. As a result, the insider received 474,004 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BILL now has a Market Capitalization of 12.61B and an Enterprise Value of 11.86B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -64.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $179.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BILL traded about 1.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BILL traded about 1.34M shares per day. A total of 106.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.36M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.62M with a Short Ratio of 8.62M, compared to 9.54M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.11% and a Short% of Float of 9.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.54 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.48. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 22 analysts recommending between $2.22 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $280.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $292.84M to a low estimate of $277.1M. As of the current estimate, BILL Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $200.22M, an estimated increase of 40.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $299.2M, an increase of 42.00% over than the figure of $40.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $309.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $290.05M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $641.96M, up 62.60% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.