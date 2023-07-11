Analysts provide stock recommendations for MongoDB Inc. (MDB)

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) closed the day trading at $394.62 up 1.54% from the previous closing price of $388.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1400771 shares were traded. MDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $395.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $376.51.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MDB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1196.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on June 26, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $396.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Pech Cedric sold 15,000 shares for $398.07 per share. The transaction valued at 5,971,125 led to the insider holds 16,143 shares of the business.

Ittycheria Dev sold 50,000 shares of MDB for $20,353,296 on Jul 05. The President & CEO now owns 218,085 shares after completing the transaction at $407.07 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Pech Cedric, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 2,738 shares for $406.18 each. As a result, the insider received 1,112,121 and left with 34,418 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDB now has a Market Capitalization of 27.85B and an Enterprise Value of 27.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 34.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -100.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $418.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 325.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 229.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MDB traded about 1.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MDB traded about 1.67M shares per day. A total of 70.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.20M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.76M, compared to 3.78M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.33% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.24 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $392.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $410M to a low estimate of $388M. As of the current estimate, MongoDB Inc.’s year-ago sales were $303.66M, an estimated increase of 29.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.