Analysts provide stock recommendations for uniQure N.V. (QURE)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) closed the day trading at $11.55 up 1.76% from the previous closing price of $11.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 872496 shares were traded. QURE stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.22.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QURE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Gut Robert sold 3,228 shares for $18.88 per share. The transaction valued at 60,945 led to the insider holds 47,669 shares of the business.

CALOZ PIERRE sold 2,920 shares of QURE for $54,896 on Jun 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 110,215 shares after completing the transaction at $18.80 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Soteropoulos Paula, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,275 shares for $18.99 each. As a result, the insider received 43,202 and left with 22,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QURE now has a Market Capitalization of 549.59M and an Enterprise Value of 376.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QURE has reached a high of $28.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QURE traded about 803.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QURE traded about 892.37k shares per day. A total of 47.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.44M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QURE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.77M, compared to 3.52M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.93% and a Short% of Float of 8.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.1 and a low estimate of -$1.53, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.22, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.19 and -$6.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.73. EPS for the following year is -$4.4, with 15 analysts recommending between -$2.59 and -$6.93.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $199.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $475.5M to a low estimate of $10M. As of the current estimate, uniQure N.V.’s year-ago sales were $497k, an estimated increase of 40,056.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QURE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $484.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $235.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.48M, up 120.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $111.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $360.55M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -52.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.