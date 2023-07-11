Analyzing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $44.99, up 2.93% from its previous closing price of $43.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 542622 shares were traded. AKRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AKRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.80 and its Current Ratio is at 20.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $65 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Graham G. Walmsley bought 400,000 shares for $26.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,400,000 led to the insider holds 400,000 shares of the business.

Cheng Andrew sold 25,000 shares of AKRO for $1,122,041 on Jul 03. The President and CEO now owns 447,680 shares after completing the transaction at $44.88 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, Yale Catriona, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 11,000 shares for $50.76 each. As a result, the insider received 558,360 and left with 46,627 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKRO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.49B and an Enterprise Value of 2.17B.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AKRO is -0.89, which has changed by 30,098.04% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AKRO has reached a high of $58.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AKRO traded 722.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 862.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.37M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AKRO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 4.51M, compared to 4.65M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.16% and a Short% of Float of 8.38%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.78. EPS for the following year is -$3.36, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.63 and -$4.1.