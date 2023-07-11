Analyzing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s quick and current ratios

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) closed the day trading at $1.22 up 1.67% from the previous closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632333 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTXR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on November 30, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTXR now has a Market Capitalization of 193.81M and an Enterprise Value of 165.32M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTXR has reached a high of $1.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2533, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1874.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTXR traded about 1.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTXR traded about 1.62M shares per day. A total of 146.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.82M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTXR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 14.67M with a Short Ratio of 14.67M, compared to 12.13M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.23% and a Short% of Float of 10.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $115.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.17M and the low estimate is $42.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31,181.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.