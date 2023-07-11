Analyzing Natera Inc. (NTRA)’s quick and current ratios

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) closed the day trading at $48.31 up 3.03% from the previous closing price of $46.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 980912 shares were traded. NTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTRA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when Brophy Michael Burkes sold 1,377 shares for $51.11 per share. The transaction valued at 70,378 led to the insider holds 64,833 shares of the business.

Sheena Jonathan sold 5,447 shares of NTRA for $276,868 on Jun 28. The CO-FOUNDER now owns 509,746 shares after completing the transaction at $50.83 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, Chapman Steven Leonard, who serves as the CEO AND PRESIDENT of the company, sold 2,605 shares for $50.88 each. As a result, the insider received 132,545 and left with 214,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 5.52B and an Enterprise Value of 5.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.99.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTRA is 1.19, which has changed by 2,564.37% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTRA has reached a high of $59.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTRA traded about 1.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTRA traded about 984.66k shares per day. A total of 111.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.78M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.11M with a Short Ratio of 7.11M, compared to 6.74M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.22% and a Short% of Float of 6.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.98 and a low estimate of -$1.22, while EPS last year was -$1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.95, with high estimates of -$0.85 and low estimates of -$1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.83 and -$4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.11. EPS for the following year is -$2.75, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.93 and -$3.48.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $242.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $249M to a low estimate of $233.1M. As of the current estimate, Natera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $198.2M, an estimated increase of 22.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.77M, an increase of 23.80% over than the figure of $22.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248.9M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $820.22M, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.