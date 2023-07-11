Analyzing NET Power Inc. (NPWR)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, NET Power Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.95, down -3.32% from its previous closing price of $12.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520214 shares were traded. NPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NPWR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on July 05, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NPWR now has a Market Capitalization of 804.86M and an Enterprise Value of 800.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6426.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NPWR has reached a high of $17.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NPWR traded 388.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 376.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.28M. Shares short for NPWR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 159.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 19.53k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.24% and a Short% of Float of 0.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.94.