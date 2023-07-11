Analyzing Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL)’s quick and current ratios

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) closed the day trading at $27.05 down -1.85% from the previous closing price of $27.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533162 shares were traded. ZNTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZNTL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Matrix Capital Management Comp bought 4,760,000 shares for $22.66 per share. The transaction valued at 107,861,600 led to the insider holds 13,959,973 shares of the business.

Gallagher Cam sold 27,768 shares of ZNTL for $729,506 on May 31. The President now owns 463,502 shares after completing the transaction at $26.27 per share. On May 26, another insider, Bunker Kevin D., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 80,000 shares for $30.02 each. As a result, the insider received 2,401,248 and left with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZNTL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.91B and an Enterprise Value of 1.56B.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZNTL is 1.81, which has changed by -339.29% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,546.90% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $32.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZNTL traded about 991.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZNTL traded about 472.08k shares per day. A total of 59.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.72M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.09% stake in the company. Shares short for ZNTL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.27M with a Short Ratio of 13.27M, compared to 10.62M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.31% and a Short% of Float of 32.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.9 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.04, with high estimates of -$0.79 and low estimates of -$1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.57 and -$4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.23. EPS for the following year is -$4.41, with 11 analysts recommending between -$3.59 and -$5.8.