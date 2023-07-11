Analyzing ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $25.85, up 1.29% from its previous closing price of $25.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3305531 shares were traded. ZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Hyzer Peter Cameron sold 10,000 shares for $25.46 per share. The transaction valued at 254,600 led to the insider holds 1,185,565 shares of the business.

Hays Joseph Christopher sold 30,000 shares of ZI for $794,733 on Jun 20. The Pres, Chief Operating Officer now owns 551,456 shares after completing the transaction at $26.49 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Schuck Henry, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,000,000 shares for $26.52 each. As a result, the insider received 53,046,114 and left with 10,288,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZI now has a Market Capitalization of 10.40B and an Enterprise Value of 11.09B. As of this moment, ZoomInfo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 102.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZI has reached a high of $51.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZI traded 5.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 403.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.74M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ZI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.09M with a Short Ratio of 12.09M, compared to 9.33M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Earnings Estimates

