Are analysts optimistic about John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s (NYSE:WLY) stock?

The price of John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE: WLY) closed at $32.54 in the last session, up 0.15% from day before closing price of $32.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607234 shares were traded. WLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Dobson David C bought 3,000 shares for $31.66 per share. The transaction valued at 94,995 led to the insider holds 7,952 shares of the business.

Leavy Matthew sold 4,500 shares of WLY for $167,760 on Mar 29. The EVP & GM, APL now owns 5,184 shares after completing the transaction at $37.28 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Matin Aref, who serves as the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 11,450 shares for $43.51 each. As a result, the insider received 498,137 and left with 8,166 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WLY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.80B and an Enterprise Value of 2.58B. As of this moment, John’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 135.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 52.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WLY has reached a high of $54.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WLY traded on average about 502.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 444.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.31M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WLY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 1.09M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WLY is 1.40, which was 1.39 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.99.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.1. EPS for the following year is $2.93, with 2 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $360.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $360.9M to a low estimate of $360.9M. As of the current estimate, John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s year-ago sales were $487.57M, an estimated decrease of -26.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02B, down -12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.99B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.