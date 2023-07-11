Are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) shares too expensive at this price?

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) closed the day trading at $26.51 up 1.30% from the previous closing price of $26.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570091 shares were traded. MIRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MIRM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Peetz Christopher sold 5,498 shares for $25.65 per share. The transaction valued at 141,005 led to the insider holds 115,334 shares of the business.

Vig Pamela sold 1,425 shares of MIRM for $36,546 on Jul 03. The Head of Research & Development now owns 30,786 shares after completing the transaction at $25.65 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Radovich Peter, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,425 shares for $25.65 each. As a result, the insider received 36,546 and left with 37,675 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIRM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B and an Enterprise Value of 878.12M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIRM has reached a high of $30.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MIRM traded about 618.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MIRM traded about 419.92k shares per day. A total of 37.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.56M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MIRM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 3.17M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.79% and a Short% of Float of 8.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2 and -$3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.03. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.34 and -$2.19.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $30.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.77M to a low estimate of $29.39M. As of the current estimate, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.48M, an estimated increase of 72.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.42M, an increase of 78.00% over than the figure of $72.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.06M, up 65.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $220.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $238.13M and the low estimate is $199.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.