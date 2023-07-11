Arhaus Inc. (ARHS)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Arhaus Inc. (NASDAQ: ARHS) closed at $10.60 in the last session, up 4.33% from day before closing price of $10.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 923465 shares were traded. ARHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARHS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on June 27, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Doody Alton F III bought 11,500 shares for $8.84 per share. The transaction valued at 101,615 led to the insider holds 35,000 shares of the business.

VELTRI KATHY E sold 35,000 shares of ARHS for $306,026 on Mar 16. The Chief Retail Officer now owns 450,858 shares after completing the transaction at $8.74 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Chi Lisa, who serves as the Chief Merchandising Officer of the company, bought 10,613 shares for $8.53 each. As a result, the insider paid 90,563 and bolstered with 66,153 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARHS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.48B and an Enterprise Value of 1.75B. As of this moment, Arhaus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARHS has reached a high of $15.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARHS traded on average about 710.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 644.98k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 139.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ARHS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.85M, compared to 4.04M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 22.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $326.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $348M to a low estimate of $320M. As of the current estimate, Arhaus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $306.26M, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $304.31M, an increase of 3.60% less than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $331.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $283.23M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.23B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.