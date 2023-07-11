As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) offers stability

After finishing at $25.41 in the prior trading day, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) closed at $26.08, up 2.64%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588394 shares were traded. FVRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FVRR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 30, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $40 from $50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FVRR now has a Market Capitalization of 984.71M and an Enterprise Value of 985.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FVRR has reached a high of $47.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 818.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 795.17k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.38M. Insiders hold about 12.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FVRR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 3.27M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.59% and a Short% of Float of 10.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Fiverr International Ltd. different market analysts.

