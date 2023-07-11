Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) closed at $0.46 in the last session, down -6.09% from day before closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0301 from its previous closing price. On the day, 850970 shares were traded. ASXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4622.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASXC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Biffi Andrea bought 293,077 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 207,557 led to the insider holds 492,815 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASXC now has a Market Capitalization of 111.11M and an Enterprise Value of 60.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASXC has reached a high of $1.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5542, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5536.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASXC traded on average about 676.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 630.81k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 238.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ASXC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.72M with a Short Ratio of 11.72M, compared to 11.66M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Asensus Surgical, Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $12.33, with high estimates of $8.12 and low estimates of $7.63.

