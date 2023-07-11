AT&T Inc. (T) Stocks Hit Low of $15.22 Before Closing at $15.27

In the latest session, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) closed at $15.27 down -2.18% from its previous closing price of $15.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45181203 shares were traded. T stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AT&T Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, T now has a Market Capitalization of 109.17B and an Enterprise Value of 262.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, T has reached a high of $21.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, T has traded an average of 39.18M shares per day and 31.3M over the past ten days. A total of 7.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.12B. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for T as of Jun 14, 2023 were 90.35M with a Short Ratio of 90.35M, compared to 83.53M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for T is 1.11, from 1.11 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.05.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.61 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 23 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $30.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $30.47B to a low estimate of $29.59B. As of the current estimate, AT&T Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.64B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.33B, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.09B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for T’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $123.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $122.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.74B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124.83B and the low estimate is $121.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.