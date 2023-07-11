Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $13.92 in the prior trading day, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) closed at $14.04, up 0.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529011 shares were traded. CDMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.77.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDMO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Ziebell Mark R sold 1,280 shares for $13.49 per share. The transaction valued at 17,267 led to the insider holds 46,975 shares of the business.

Green Nicholas Stewart sold 40,856 shares of CDMO for $518,928 on Jun 29. The President & CEO now owns 120,067 shares after completing the transaction at $12.70 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, Hart Daniel R, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,884 shares for $12.70 each. As a result, the insider received 87,436 and left with 61,141 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDMO now has a Market Capitalization of 880.72M and an Enterprise Value of 1.03B. As of this moment, Avid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1755.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 95.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 117.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 87.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDMO has reached a high of $21.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 554.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 584.4k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.13% stake in the company. Shares short for CDMO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.03M with a Short Ratio of 6.03M, compared to 6.04M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.61% and a Short% of Float of 11.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $37.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.29M to a low estimate of $34M. As of the current estimate, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.69M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $156.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.27M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $191.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200M and the low estimate is $184.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.